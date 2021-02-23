17 road closures in south & west Tipp with river levels expected to rise further

Road closures across much of south and west Tipperary could stay in place for much of tomorrow with river levels expected to rise further.

The Status Orange rain warning, affecting four counties including Tipperary, ends at 9pm tonight.

Roads in the Cahir and Glen of Aherlow areas are worst affected following flooding of the rivers Tar and Aherlow.

17 road closures are currently in place in Tipperary as a result, including the Newcastle-Goatenbridge Road and the Convent Road in Clonmel. Full details can be found here on the Tipperary County Council website.

The “Glass” Bridge at Old Bridge in Clonmel has also been closed following the activation of the Clonmel Flood Response Plan.

The Council’s Clonmel Flood Monitoring Team met earlier this afternoon, where they found that river levels overnight are now expected to exceed the Level 2 (3.25m) ceiling, leading to the activation of the Clonmel Flood Response Plan.

All relevant flood defence barriers are in place.

Tipperary County Council says that all indications are that the “Glass” Bridge and Convent Road in Clonmel will remain closed overnight and for most of tomorrow.