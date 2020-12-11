Good news stories have been hard to come by in industry this year, but there is one right on our doorstep.
A Clonmel company faced the challenges of Covid-19, adapted their services to help other firms battle workplace issues, and has come out the other side stronger.
VisionID in Clonmel is expanding and is embarked on a recruitment drive, looking for local people to fill the positions.
Kenneth Arthur is the Managing Director of Vision ID and he talked to Fran.
VisionID – A CLONMEL COVID-19 SUCCESS STORY
