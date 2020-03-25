Two more deaths and 235 new Covid-19 cases

The Department of Health has announced 235 new cases of Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland, as well as two further deaths.

Both patients were in the east of the country.

It brings to nine the number of deaths related to the respiratory illness in the country.





The total number of cases in the state now stands at 1,564.

The two patients who died were a male and a female from the east of the country.

It is understood the female involved had an underlying health condition. Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health said the Department have not been notified whether the male patient had an underlying health condition.