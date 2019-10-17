Tipperary County Council to address overcrowding in hospitals

Tipperary County Council will be writing to Ministers Jim Daly and Simon Harris to address the under-staffing, overcrowding and resource issues across Tipperary in both general and mental health services.

The councillors will be calling for a deputation to present their case to each Minister in the hopes of improving the health services for people in Tipperary.

Professor Paud O’Regan, of the Save Our Hospital Committee, told councillors the HSE announced the intention to align six new regional health areas and it is putting too much pressure on the health services of the county.





He said that there is an emphasis on local services and local care, but by putting 900,000 people spanning across a 200km area together, it is impossible to provide that level of care.