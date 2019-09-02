Tipp projects feature in HSE Capital plan

A number of Tipperary projects are included in the HSE’s Capital Plan, which is being published today.

Hospitals, community nursing units and mental health facilities in the county look set to benefit.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Minister Simon Harris and Minister Paschal Donoghue will unveil the plan today.





The HSE Capital Plan includes investment in mental health services in Clonmel, with progress on the Crisis House.

It also includes enabling work for the future development of South Tipperary General Hospital, and the conversion of the vacant mental health unit to the Outpatients Department at the Clonmel facility.

Community nursing units in both Cashel and Clonmel of 60 and 50 beds have also received funding commitments – as have St Conlon’s community nursing home in Nenagh of 50 beds, while the final phase of the Raheen community nursing unit refurbishment is also included.

According to Fine Gael general candidate for Tipperary, Mary Newman Julian – the HSE Capital plan commits to the necessary funding to progress these projects, and she says it’s essential that these projects are delivered for people who need to be cared for in County Tipperary.

This HSE Capital plan is phase one of a ten-year capital investment programme.