Tipp FM top of the charts in the Premier County

The latest radio listenership figures show Tipp FM has increased its stronghold across the Premier County with over 69,000 tuning in every week, an increase of over 4,000 new listeners.

According to the JNLR – Ipsos – MRBI survey people are also choosing to listen to Tipp FM for longer periods with an increase in Market Share of 2% to 35%.

The award-winning station also recorded an increase in its daily reach by 2%.





Tipp FM’s Head of Programming Padraic Flaherty.

General manager Susan Murphy says it’s all about delivering a radio station to the Premier County that is relevant, informational and entertaining.