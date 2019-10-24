Tipp FM perform well in latest listener ship survey

Tipp FM remains the number one choice for adults in the Premier County.

The latest JNLR – IPSOS – MRBI listenership figures show there are over 69,000 people tuning into the award winning station each week.

This is an increase of 4,000 listeners over the last 12 months.





The latest survey shows that Tipp FM listeners are also tuning in for longer periods with an increase of 6% in market share.

Programme Director Padraic Flaherty says Tipp FM continues to rank among the top most listened to local stations in the Country.