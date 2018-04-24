Irish Water under fire

Irish Water is being criticised for deciding to proceed with a €1.3 billion plan to bring water from the Shannon to Dublin.

Millions of litres would be taken from the river at the Parteen Basin in North Tipp and piped 170 kilometres to Dublin.

International consultancy firm Kennedy Analysis is trying to block the new scheme calling it a waste of money.





Its founder Emma Kennedy claims the Shannon was always going to be used to solve Dublin’s water crisis.

Speaking on Tipp Today she accused Irish Water of not listening to the case put forward by opponents of the extraction at Parteen.

However Water Resources Specialist with Irish Water Angela Ryan claims they have taken on board the submissions received during the consultation process.