Hopes ‘Coco’s Law’ will be enacted by Christmas

A Tipperary mother is among a group of parents leading the charge for new laws targeting online abuse.

‘Coco’s Law’ is named after a young woman, Nicole Fox Fenlon, who died by suicide in 2018, following a period of online abuse.

The law could be in place by Christmas.





Mia O’Neill from Newport was targeted by bullies from the age of 4, but the abuse intensified when she became a teenager, when the bullying was focused online.

Mia was just 16 when she took her own life in September 2019.

Speaking on Tipp Today, her mother Aisling said that the group will not stop campaigning until the legislation is properly in place

“We’ve been campaigning non-stop now for the last year and yesterday was a very bitter sweet and emotional day for all of us. We got great support for the petition with over 34,000 signatures from all over the world.”

“There are reports that the Minister for Justice has made a commitment to have it enacted by December. That’s what we’re hoping for but we’re not stopping. We’re not backing down until we actually have it in place.”

