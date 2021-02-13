Funding secured for construction projects at two primary schools in Tipperary

Funding has been secured for construction projects at two primary schools in the county.

The funding under the Additional Accommodation Scheme will go towards the construction of two special needs classrooms at Scoil Iosef Naofa at Corville, Roscrea.

Funding has also been allocated for Thomastown National School near Golden under the same scheme.





This will allow for the construction of two special needs classrooms, one ASD classroom and a prefab for building works.

It’s hoped that the works at Thomastown will be completed in time for this September.