A fresh planning application has now been submitted for a drive-thru restaurant at the former Erin Foods Factory in Thurles.

An application lodged on the first of May was quickly rejected because it was incomplete.

A new submission has now been lodged with Tipperary County Council for the development which would also include parking, landscaping and outdoor seating.





Fast food giants, McDonald’s are understood to be the ones hoping to move into the site.

A decision is due by the 1st of July.