COVID-19: 17 deaths and 325 more cases confirmed – 9 in Tipperary

Another 17 people have died as a result of the coronavirus, while 325 extra cases have been confirmed.
These latest figures – gathered today – bring the total number of deaths to 71 in the Republic, and the total confirmed cases to 3,235.
In Tipperary, as of midnight on Sunday, there were nine further cases in the county.
This means there are 71 confirmed cases in the Premier County – making up 2.7% of the total.
Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team – Tuesday 31 March
Published: 31 March 2020
From: Department of Health
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 17 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died.
- 8 deaths located in the east, 3 in the south, 3 in the north-west and 3 in the west of the country
- patients included 4 females and 13 males
- median age of today’s reported deaths is 84
- 8 patients were reported as having underlying health conditions
There have now been 71 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 325 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, as at 1pm, Tuesday 31 March.
There are now 3,235 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
To date, 30,213 tests have been carried out in laboratories across the country, as of midnight, Monday 30 March.
Over the past week, the positivity rate for tests carried out increased from 6% to 15%, as per the objective of our new case definition.
National Public Health Emergency Team Recommendations
The National Public Health Emergency Team met today (Tuesday 31 March 2020) and made the following recommendations:
- to focus contact tracing on suspect cases within prioritised groups. The HPSC to update guidance to GPs and contact tracing teams
- contact tracing to encompass the period from 48 hours prior to the onset of symptoms given the risk of asymptomatic transmission
- in response to infections in long term residential care (nursing homes, disability and mental health) and homecare settings NPHET will work with the HSE to identify a number of measures which can be taken to strengthen support to staff and providers of nursing home care
Data from midnight, Sunday 29 March
Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Sunday 29th March (2,677 cases), reveals:
- 49% are male and 49% are female, with 118 clusters involving 494 cases
- 22% of clusters located in private houses, 20% located in nursing homes and 18% located in hospitals
- median age of confirmed cases is 47 years
- 703 cases (26%) have been hospitalised
- of those hospitalised, 113 cases have been admitted to ICU
- 647 cases are associated with healthcare workers
- Dublin has the highest number of cases at 1,487 (55% of all cases) followed by Cork with 238 cases (9%)
- of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 51%, close contact accounts for 26%, travel abroad accounts for 23%
Hospital statistics
|Total number of cases
|2677
|Total number hospitalised
|703
|Total number admitted to ICU
|113
|Total number of deaths
|64
|Total number of healthcare workers
|674
|Number clusters notified
|118
|Median age
|47
Gender of patients
|Gender
|Number
|% of Total
|Female
|1321
|49.3
|Male
|1320
|49.3
|Unknown
|36
|1.3
|Total
|2677
*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 29 March.
Age range affected
|Age Group
|Number
|% of Total
|<1
|6
|0.2
|1 – 4
|11
|0.4
|5 – 14
|30
|1.1
|15 – 24
|178
|6.6
|25 – 34
|477
|17.8
|35 – 44
|503
|18.8
|45 – 54
|504
|18.8
|55 – 64
|398
|14.9
|65+
|563
|21
|Unknown
|7
|0.3
*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 29 March.
How COVID-19 is spreading
|Community transmission
|51%
|Close contact with confirmed case
|26%
|Travel Abroad
|23%
*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 29 March.
Note:
In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.
In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as local transmission.
Hospitalised cases by age group
|<5
|4
|0.6%
|5 – 14
|3
|0.4%
|15 – 24
|22
|3.1%
|25 – 34
|61
|8.7%
|35 – 44
|66
|9.4%
|45 – 54
|116
|16.5%
|55 – 64
|108
|15.4%
|65+
|321
|45.7%
|Unknown
|2
|0.3
*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 29 March.
Cases by county
|Carlow
|≤5
|0.1%
|Cavan
|24
|1.2%
|Clare
|40
|1.5%
|Cork
|238
|8.9%
|Donegal
|46
|1.7%
|Dublin
|1487
|55.5%
|Galway
|86
|3.2%
|Kerry
|66
|2.5%
|Kildare
|66
|2.5%
|Kilkenny
|36
|1.3%
|Laois
|15
|0.6%
|Leitrim
|6
|0.2%
|Limerick
|67
|2.5%
|Longford
|10
|0.4%
|Louth
|44
|1.6%
|Mayo
|36
|1.3%
|Meath
|54
|2%
|Monaghan
|13
|0.5%
|Offaly
|34
|1.3%
|Roscommon
|10
|0.4%
|Sligo
|19
|0.7%
|Tipperary
|71
|2.7%
|Waterford
|33
|1.2%
|Westmeath
|77
|2.9%
|Wexford
|15
|0.6%
|Wicklow
|73
|2.7%
*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 29 March.
≤ means ‘less than or equal to’.