COVID-19: 17 deaths and 325 more cases confirmed – 9 in Tipperary

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 17 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died.

8 deaths located in the east, 3 in the south, 3 in the north-west and 3 in the west of the country

patients included 4 females and 13 males

median age of today’s reported deaths is 84

8 patients were reported as having underlying health conditions

There have now been 71 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 325 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, as at 1pm, Tuesday 31 March.

There are now 3,235 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

To date, 30,213 tests have been carried out in laboratories across the country, as of midnight, Monday 30 March.

Over the past week, the positivity rate for tests carried out increased from 6% to 15%, as per the objective of our new case definition.

National Public Health Emergency Team Recommendations

The National Public Health Emergency Team met today (Tuesday 31 March 2020) and made the following recommendations:

to focus contact tracing on suspect cases within prioritised groups. The HPSC to update guidance to GPs and contact tracing teams

contact tracing to encompass the period from 48 hours prior to the onset of symptoms given the risk of asymptomatic transmission

in response to infections in long term residential care (nursing homes, disability and mental health) and homecare settings NPHET will work with the HSE to identify a number of measures which can be taken to strengthen support to staff and providers of nursing home care

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:

“The measures that we have recommended today should significantly enhance the preparedness and response to cases and outbreaks in nursing homes and other residential settings.

“As we have said from the beginning our efforts must be focused on protecting the most vulnerable to COVID-19 and these recommendations announced today seek to achieve this.”

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:

“As the number of cases increase we are getting a better picture of our experience of this virus in our community.

“Today we are providing more information on cases in healthcare workers and deaths. We will continue to provide more details as reliable data emerges.”

You can see the latest data on the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) Dashboard.

Data from midnight, Sunday 29 March

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Sunday 29th March (2,677 cases), reveals:

49% are male and 49% are female, with 118 clusters involving 494 cases

22% of clusters located in private houses, 20% located in nursing homes and 18% located in hospitals

median age of confirmed cases is 47 years

703 cases (26%) have been hospitalised

of those hospitalised, 113 cases have been admitted to ICU

647 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 1,487 (55% of all cases) followed by Cork with 238 cases (9%)

of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 51%, close contact accounts for 26%, travel abroad accounts for 23%

Hospital statistics

Total number of cases 2677 Total number hospitalised 703 Total number admitted to ICU 113 Total number of deaths 64 Total number of healthcare workers 674 Number clusters notified 118 Median age 47

Gender of patients

Gender Number % of Total Female 1321 49.3 Male 1320 49.3 Unknown 36 1.3 Total 2677

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 29 March.

Age range affected

Age Group Number % of Total <1 6 0.2 1 – 4 11 0.4 5 – 14 30 1.1 15 – 24 178 6.6 25 – 34 477 17.8 35 – 44 503 18.8 45 – 54 504 18.8 55 – 64 398 14.9 65+ 563 21 Unknown 7 0.3

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 29 March.

How COVID-19 is spreading

Community transmission 51% Close contact with confirmed case 26% Travel Abroad 23%

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 29 March.

Note:

In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.

In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as local transmission.

Hospitalised cases by age group

<5 4 0.6% 5 – 14 3 0.4% 15 – 24 22 3.1% 25 – 34 61 8.7% 35 – 44 66 9.4% 45 – 54 116 16.5% 55 – 64 108 15.4% 65+ 321 45.7% Unknown 2 0.3

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 29 March.

Cases by county

Carlow ≤5 0.1% Cavan 24 1.2% Clare 40 1.5% Cork 238 8.9% Donegal 46 1.7% Dublin 1487 55.5% Galway 86 3.2% Kerry 66 2.5% Kildare 66 2.5% Kilkenny 36 1.3% Laois 15 0.6% Leitrim 6 0.2% Limerick 67 2.5% Longford 10 0.4% Louth 44 1.6% Mayo 36 1.3% Meath 54 2% Monaghan 13 0.5% Offaly 34 1.3% Roscommon 10 0.4% Sligo 19 0.7% Tipperary 71 2.7% Waterford 33 1.2% Westmeath 77 2.9% Wexford 15 0.6% Wicklow 73 2.7%

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 29 March.

≤ means ‘less than or equal to’.