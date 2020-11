Repair works on a major leak near Fethard are to take place over the next three weeks.

Irish Water and Tipperary County Council are to carry out the work at Ballinard Bridge on a leak which is causing the loss of approximately 30,000 litres of treated water every hour.

The works, which involve the replacement of a section of the old water main, will require the closure of Ballinard Bridge for three weeks effective immediately.





A traffic management plan is in place for the duration of the work.