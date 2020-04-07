Breaking coronavirus guidelines leads Tipperary Gardaí to drugs discovery

A failure by a number of men to abide by social distancing guidelines led to the recovery of a quantity of drugs in Fethard in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí on patrol at around 2.30am noticed them standing at a car in the town.

The men and the car were searched and approximately €1,900 of cocaine and cannabis resin was seized.





One of the men in his early 20’s was arrested and brought to Clonmel Garda Station.

He has since been released and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.