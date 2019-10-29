107 patients without a bed in hospitals serving Tipperary

Hospitals serving Tipperary are once again the most overcrowded in the country.

The daily Trolley Watch report from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation shows there are 51 patients without a bed at University Hospital Limerick.

49 people who have been admitted to South Tipp General in Clonmel are being cared for on trolleys around the Emergency Department or in overflow areas of wards today.





A further 7 patients are without a bed at Nenagh Hospital.

In all, the INMO is reporting 567 patients being cared for on trolleys this afternoon.