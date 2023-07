Waterford have stolen Tipperary’s chance of a place in the All-Ireland senior camogie final.

The sides met in the semi-final in Nowlan Park this afternoon.

Despite leading for much of the game, the Premier lost to the Déise by a single point.

The full time score was Waterford 1-12 Tipp 1-11.

Waterford now progress to the All-Ireland final on August 6th in Croke Park to play either Cork or Galway.