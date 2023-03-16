Tipp’s Rachael Blackmore picks up her second winner of Cheltenham Festival

Rachael Blackmore picked up her second winner of the Cheltenham Festival.

The Killenaule jockey was atop Henry de Bromhead trained Envoi Allen scooping the Ryanair Chase.

It was the third win of the week de Bromhead.

Rachael told Racing TV that it was an honour to win for a number of reasons.

“It took me a while to settle him, but then he switched off, going past the stands, and he was lovely then. He was lobbing away then. It was a fill-em-up down three out. He put in a phenominal performance, but I don’t think it’s a surprise to anyone; he’s an extremely talented horse. It’s just fantastic that Henry got that out of him today. It’s great as well. Ryanair were so kind to name the Mares Novice Hurdle after Jack; it was such a kind gesture by them, so, I’m delighted to be able to win their race today.”