Tipperary have discovered their opponent for this year’s All-Ireland senior camogie semi-final.

Denis Kelly’s side have drawn Waterford in their final four tie, with the game scheduled to take place in Nowlan Park at 3.30pm on Saturday July 22nd.

The sides met previously this year in the Munster semi-final, with Tipp winning 4-12 to 1-08 in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The other semi-final sees Galway take on Cork, with that game taking place after Tipperary vs Waterford in Nowlan Park at 5.30pm.