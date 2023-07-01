Tipperary woman selected to represent Ireland at AFL Europe Euro Cup

Tipperary will have representation at the AFL Europe Euro Cup.

Cahir’s Abby Noonan has been selected for the Irish Banshees, who will be traveling to Kiel, Germany, next week for the competition.

Abby, who plays AFL with her Cork-based Vikings team, will play in the annual 9-a-side tournament, which sees European national sides face off to contest for the title of champions of Europe.

Ireland are the current champions in the women’s divisions, while England are the present title holders in the men’s division.