Crosse: Fine Gael more united than ever in Tipperary

A sitting Fine Gael councillor says he’s running for re-election in the Cashel-Tipperary area because he loves delivering for local communities.

John Crosse from Donohill was first elected to the council in 2004.

He says helping develop local communities is why he want to continue in the role.

Councillor Crosse also says Fine Gael is more united than ever in Tipperary.

There was some surprise when the party selection convention earlier this week chose Clonmel Councillor Michael Murphy to run in South Tipperary in the next general election over Senator Garret Ahern who had the bigger national profile due to his role in the Seanad.

But John Crosse says that doesn’t means there’s a split in the party locally.