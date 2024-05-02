Tipperary people asked to support rally for improved services for children with autism

Two Tipperary mums are pleading with people to support a protest march this weekend to highlight the lack of basic services available for children with autism.

The Action for Autism rally will call on the government to step up and address the shortfall.

Sabrina and Stephanie – who both have autistic children – say the services have actually gotten worse over the years rather than better.

Sabrina says there are many other families in the same situation and is calling on anyone who can to take part in Saturdays event.

“I’m so aware how difficult it is for other parents – other families – with kids with special needs to attend but you know if they had a sister, an uncle, a cousin that could turn up that just makes the difference for us. I understand not everyone not everyone can be there. Even people that don’t have kids with special needs please come out, just help us now, we need everyone’s help. We need everyone’s support.

The Action for Autism Day will take place on Saturday starting at 12 noon at the Main Guard in Clonmel.

Sabrina says the lack of services available for autistic children in Tipperary is down to a lack of action by the government.

However this is in no way the fault of schools or the Children’s Disability Network Team.

“Their hands are all tied because the government aren’t providing – they’re not giving them staff, they’re not funding – they’re taking away services. Scoil Chormaic no longer has OT and no longer has physio in the school. These all need to be reinstated and the only ones that can do that is the government – and they’re not doing it.

“Our children are so vulnerable – its not okay.”