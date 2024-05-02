Tipp Today Podcast 02/05/24

On this morning’s show…

Fine Gael Cllr John Crosse joins me for today’s local election spotlight….

Proposed truck ban in Carrick….

Irish superstitions are alive and well…

Caitriona Morrissey, Deputy Editor of the Farmer’s Journal joins us with your farming news….

A story from a dementia sufferer whose condition was helped greatly by a hearing test.

I was at the Cashel Pallas with Muriel of Mareto 80/20 to hear about a synergy between both businesses.

A Nenagh Dance programme is offering free dance classes for over 50s across the month of May…

And we will hear the second part of the Village Tour, when Ali visited Moyne yesterday…..