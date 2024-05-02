John (Jack) Donoghue, Lorrha

Ballymacegan, Lorrha, Nenagh

Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents Bill & Anna May, sister Pauline, brothers P.J. and Eugene. Very sadly missed by his brother Liam, sisters Collette & Ena, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, neighbours and many friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing this Friday evening at Sullivan’s Funeral Home Main Street, Borrisokane (E45PW93) from 5pm to 8pm.

Removal on Saturday morning to St. Ruadhan’s church Lorrha, arriving at 10:45am for funeral mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Milford hospice.