Tipperary senior hurling team revealed ahead of league clash with Waterford

The Tipperary senior hurling team has been revealed ahead of their league clash with Waterford.

Liam Cahill’s side will take on Waterford at 7.15pm this evening in Semple Stadium.

Tipperary and Waterford have had 49 previous meetings, with Tipp winning 35 of them, Waterford winning 11, and three draws between them.

We’ll have live commentary of tonight’s game here on Tipp FM from 7pm with thanks to Colaiste Phobal – Roscrea College of Further Education.

Full team:

1 Rhys Shelly Moycarkey -Borris

2 Johnny Ryan Arravale Rovers

3 Bryan O’Mara Holycross Ballycahill

4 Eoghan Connolly Cashel King Cormacs

5 Michael Breen Ballina

6 Ronan Maher Thurles Srasfields

7 Seamus Kennedy St Marys

8 Conor Stakelum Thurles Sarsfields

9 Noel McGrath Loughmore Castleiney

10 Dan McCormack Borris Ileigh

11 Gearod O’Connor Moyne Templetouhy

12 Alan Tynan Roscrea

13 Jake Morris Nenagh Eire Og

14 Patrick Maher Lorrha Dorrha

15 Seamus Callanan Drom & Inch

16 (GK) Barry Hogan Kiladangan

17 Conor Bowe Moyne Templetuohy

18 John Campion Drom & Inch

19 Pauric Campion Drom & Inch

20 Jason Forde Silvermines

21 Enda Heffernan Clonoulty Rossmore

22 Mark Kehoe kilsheelan Kilcash

23 John McGrath Loughmore Castleiney

24 Cian O Dwyer Clonakenny

25 Kian O’Kelly Kilruane MacDonaghs

26 Sean Ryan Templederry Kenyons