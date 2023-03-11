Tipperary senior hurling team revealed ahead of league clash with Waterford

The Tipperary senior hurling team has been revealed ahead of their league clash with Waterford.
Liam Cahill’s side will take on Waterford at 7.15pm this evening in Semple Stadium.
Tipperary and Waterford have had 49 previous meetings, with Tipp winning 35 of them, Waterford winning 11, and three draws between them.
We’ll have live commentary of tonight’s game here on Tipp FM from 7pm with thanks to Colaiste Phobal – Roscrea College of Further Education.
Full team:
1 Rhys Shelly Moycarkey -Borris
2 Johnny Ryan Arravale Rovers
3 Bryan O’Mara Holycross Ballycahill
4 Eoghan Connolly Cashel King Cormacs
5 Michael Breen Ballina
6 Ronan Maher Thurles Srasfields
7 Seamus Kennedy St Marys
8 Conor Stakelum Thurles Sarsfields
9 Noel McGrath Loughmore Castleiney
10 Dan McCormack Borris Ileigh
11 Gearod O’Connor Moyne Templetouhy
12 Alan Tynan Roscrea
13 Jake Morris Nenagh Eire Og
14 Patrick Maher Lorrha Dorrha
15 Seamus Callanan Drom & Inch
16 (GK) Barry Hogan Kiladangan
17 Conor Bowe Moyne Templetuohy
18 John Campion Drom & Inch
19 Pauric Campion Drom & Inch
20 Jason Forde Silvermines
21 Enda Heffernan Clonoulty Rossmore
22 Mark Kehoe kilsheelan Kilcash
23 John McGrath Loughmore Castleiney
24 Cian O Dwyer Clonakenny
25 Kian O’Kelly Kilruane MacDonaghs
26 Sean Ryan Templederry Kenyons