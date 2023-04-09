Tipperary senior footballers beat Waterford in Munster quarter-final clash

The Tipperary senior footballers have beaten Waterford in the Munster quarter-final clash today.

David Power’s side welcomed the Déise to Semple Stadium this afternoon.

Following a winless league campaign, it is just the confidence boost the team and management were looking for going into today’s meeting between Tipperary and Waterford.

The final score saw Tipperary winning 3-9 to 1-11 with Premier goals from Stephen O’Brien, Stephen Quirke, and Paudie Feehan.

Tipperary will face Kerry on April 22nd in Killarney for the Munster senior football semi-final.