Tipperary ladies football team hope to secure senior status this afternoon

The Tipperary ladies football team will be hoping to secure their senior status this afternoon.

Peter Creedon’s side travel to Piltown to play Waterford in their All-Ireland senior relegation semi-final at 2pm.

A win today would secure senior status for 2024 whilst a loss means the prospect of a relegation final against Cavan or Laois.

Speaking on last night’s Across The Line, Tipp selector Tony Smith says just wants a win today.

“Nobody wants to be in a relegation playoff.

“While you might say ‘worse case scenario you lose on Saturday you have a second chance’, you just don’t want to go there.

“You’d love to get out of Piltown with a win and be done.”