The Tipperary Ladies Football have more National Football League success.

Peter Creedon’s side welcomed Tyrone to Fethard Town Park this afternoon for Division 2 Round 6 of the league.

Tipperary beat Tyrone on a full-time score of 2-15 to 1-07.

Goals from Aisling Moloney and Neassa Towey helped give the Premier their fifth win of six this campaign.