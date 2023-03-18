Tipp Senior Football team relegated to Division 4 following defeat to Offaly

The Tipperary Senior Football team has been relegated to Division 4.

Offaly beat the Premier County in Semple Stadium this afternoon on a scoreline of 2-14 – 0-13.

Liam McGrath received a black card in the closing minutes of the second half, putting Tipp at a disadvantage to close a one-point gap.

However, two late goals from the Faithful County during injury time secured their win.

Up in Corrigan Park, Belfast, Antrim beat their Cavan opponents on a scoreline of 1-17 to 1-12, which guaranteed Tipps’ relegation to Division 4 for next year’s National Football League.

Next up, David Power’s side will face Westmeath on Sunday, March 26th.