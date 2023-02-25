Tipp senior camogie team travel to Parnell Park to take on Dublin

The Tipperary senior camogie team will be hoping to build on their opening round win in the league this afternoon.

Last weekend, Denis Kelly’s side defeated reigning champions Galway and now travel to Parnell Park to play Dublin at 2pm today.

The sides last met in the same ground in last year’s championship, which ended in a draw.

However, the Dubs got their league campaign off to a poor start last week with a 21-point loss to Cork,

Camogie analyst Geraldine Kinane is hoping Tipp can continue their good form today:

“Just going on last weekend’s results you would think Tipp definitely look to be in a better position but it was a draw game in the championship, there wasn’t much in it in the league last year so they do have the players, they do have the talent and they won’t fear playing Tipp in Parnell Park.

“I’d be hoping Denis can build from last week’s win again and a big performance in Dublin.”

Meanwhile, the Tipperary junior camogie team get their Division Two league campaign underway today.

David Sullivan’s side play Cork in the Cork County Camogie Grounds at 2pm.