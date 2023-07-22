Tipp senior camogie team take on Waterford in All-Ireland semi-final

The Tipperary senior camogie team are looking to reach an All-Ireland final for the first time since 2006 this afternoon.

Denis Kelly’s side take on Waterford in their semi-final clash in Nowlan Park at 3.30pm.

Tipperary have become unstuck at the final four stage in recent years, exiting at the semi-final stage four years in a row between 2018 and 2021.

However, manager Denis Kelly says they won’t be dwelling on the past today:

“We haven’t spoken too much about that really (semi-final losses), we have our own process that we go through before every game from the start of the year, even before challenge games onwards and we’re kind of sticking to that same process again this time around.

“We’re not getting overly caught up in what stage of the championship it is so we’re just focusing on our performance.

“Waterford haven’t been in an All-Ireland for a long time either, I think 78 years or something like that so for both sides it’s a novel pairing and the prize is huge for whoever gets across the line.”

We’ll have live commentary of today’s game from 3.30pm here on Tipp FM with thanks to Laharts Skoda.