Tipp ladies football team go in search of place in All-Ireland quarter-final this afternoon

The Tipperary ladies football team are aiming to reach an All-Ireland quarter-final this afternoon.

Peter Creedon’s side travel to Clonakilty to play Cork in a massive game in the All-Ireland senior championship at 2pm.

The winner today goes tinto the quarter-finals, whilst the loser will have to compete in the relegation playoffs.

The two teams met inthe Munste rchampionship with Cork winning by three point, despite Tipp’s Aishling Moloney scoring 1-12.

Speaking on last night’s Across The Line, former Tipp captain Samatha Lambert says the Cahir native will be a target for Cork’s defence:

“Any team is going to target Moloney at this stage, she’s a top class player, one of the best in the country.

“She scored 1-12 against them the last day so she’s definitely going to be well Marshalled I feel on Saturday.

“They know what she is about, they know her quite well, Shane Ronayne the Cork manager (former Tipperary manager) knows her quite well so they know what she can do and what damage she can cause but look, everyone else needs to start chipping in.”