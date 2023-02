Tipp kicked off their National Hurling League campaign with a big win.

Yesterday in Semple Stadium, Liam Cahill’s side beat Laois by an impressive 20 points to win the battle of the clubmates on a final scoreline of 2-32 to 0-18.

Gearóid O’Connor was the standout performer for the Premier, responsible for 11 of those points.

Next, Tipperary faces Kilkenny in Nowlan Park at 1.30pm on Sunday, February 12th.