All three Tipperary teams are in action as the AIL season continues this afternoon.

In Division 2A, Nenagh Ormond sit in fourth ahead of their trip to play Dolphin whilst Cashel are a point behind in fifth as they travel North to play Ballymena.

Meanwhile, in Division 2C, Clonmel are on the road hoping to consolidate their playoff spot when take on Bangor.

All three games get underway at 2.30pm.