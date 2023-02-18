All three Tipperary teams were in AIL action this afternoon

Nenagh Ormond were at to Old Crescent in New Ormond Park, where the full-time score saw Nenagh win 28-7.

Clonmel hosted Ballina at Ardghaoithe, where the visitors were beaten 34-12.

Cashel welcomed Dolphin to Spafield, where it finished in a draw of 10-10, despite having the lead in the first half.

Peter Silke was watching Cashel vs Dolphin for TippFM:

“In fairness, it was an excellent defense by Dolphins. It wasn’t Cashel’s finest hour by any means. Lucky to get the draw but should have won the game really at the end of the day. They had the opportunity in injury time. But, look, it’s a two-pointer. UL Bohemians have beaten Queens University so that drags them back a bit, but it was an opportunity for Cashel to put points on the board. They will be disappointed but at least it’s not a defeat.”