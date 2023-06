The Tipperary Senior Footballers have had their first ever win in the Tailteann Cup.

David Power’s side travelled to Páirc Uí Chaoimh to play Waterford this afternoon in the third round of the Tailteann Cup.

Tipp took an early lead, with Waterford coming from behind just before and into the second half for a very close game until the final whistle.

The Premier narrowly won out beating the Deise 0-17 to 1-13.