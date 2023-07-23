North Intermediate and Mid-Senior Hurling Champions crowned this afternoon

The North Intermediate and Mid-Senior Hurling Champions have been crowned this afternoon.

Three divisional hurling finals are taking place today.

The first of the action got underway in Littleton this afternoon for the mid-senior hurling final.

Upperchurch-Drombane’s hopes of earning their first title were dashed by Thurles Sarsfield, who won their 47th title.

After a very close game throughout, the final score was Thurles Sarsfields 0-18, Upperchurch-Drombane 0-16.

In Toomevara, it was the meeting of Borrisokane and Moneygall in the North Intermediate hurling final.

Borrisokane were crowned the North Intermediate Hurling Final champions on a score of 3-15 to 11 points.

Later at 7pm in Nenagh this evening, Burgess and Lorrha contest the North Premier Intermediate hurling final.