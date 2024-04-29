Testing underway on Clonmel water supply

It’s hoped a boil water notice in place for thousands of consumers in the Clonmel area will be lifted by the end of the week.

It’s been imposed on around 4,000 homes and businesses served by the Glenary Public Supply.

However it is not impacting on users in the town centre.

Colin Cunningham from Uisce Éireann says testing is currently being carried out.

“We’d hope to have it lifted this week – our chlorination system has been fixed and we’ve commenced sampling. Now it is important that everyone continue to boil the water until such time as we lift the notice but we’d hopefully be lifting it by the end of the week.”