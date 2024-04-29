Thousands of nurses assaulted over the last year

Over 4,000 nurses and midwives were assaulted in the 13 months to February.

These figures, on the back of a Freedom of Information request from the Irish Nurses’ and Midwives’ Organisation, show incidents of verbal, physical, and sexual assault.

March 2023 was the worst month over this period with 338 incidents.

INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha says there needs to be proactive measures taken to stop this.

Meanwhile 506 patients are waiting on trolleys in hospitals today.

123 of these are in University Hospital Limerick.

One person admitted to Nenagh Hospital has been left without a bed today while there is no overcrowding reported at TUH in Clonmel.