Geraldine Kiely nee Fitzgerald, Clonmel

New Toberaheena, Clonmel.

Geraldine passed away unexpectedly at Tipperary University Hospital on Sunday morning in the presence of her loving family.

She is pre-deceased by her sisters Maureen and Patsy and her brother Jim.

Beloved wife and mother she will be sadly missed by her husband Anthony, sons Eoin and Shane, daughter Ann, grandchildren Evan, Tadgh, Shea and Cora, son-in-law Eamon, daughters-in-law Valerie and Natasha, sister Peggy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal on Saturday to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown for Funeral Mass at 12 noon.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the St Mary’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmel.

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Online Condolences may be left on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook Page.