€921,000 for Town and Village Renewal projects in Tipp

Tipperary has benefitted from the latest tranche of Town and Village Renewal funding.

The scheme is designed to support the revitalisation of rural Ireland targeted at towns and villages with a population of 10,000 or less

Nearly €500,000 has been earmarked for a town park and public amenity area in the centre of Cashel.

Cathaoirleach of the Municipal District Declan Burgess says the project will be a gamechanger for the town.

It will act as a bridge to the Rock of Cashel from the town incorporating the historic Bishops Walk trail.

“Works will include gravel walkways, a boardwalk, reinforced grass paths, landscaping, the installation of national play elements, fencing, seating and signage.

“Work will now commence in the coming months to provide a town park and make it a reality for our community.”

The efforts of a local community in North Tipp have also been rewarded.

€176,000 has been approved for the Carrig village Recreation Park and Wildlife Haven.

Local Councillor Michael O’Meara says a lot of work has gone into the project.

“This includes for provision of a pedestrian access bridge over the river. This is a really worthwhile project that will add charm and character to the locality.

“I must send compliments to the local committee for their initiative. Tipperary County Council were also involved and worked very, very closely with the committee because its on the N52 – a very major road.”

€250,000 will be spent on refurbishing the public toilets in the Market Yard in Tipperary Town. This will include facilities for walkers and cyclists using the new and proposed walkways in the town