Tony Bourke, 94 Main Street, Carrick on Suir.

Pre deceased by his parents Tommy and Annie, brothers Joe and Fr. Pat and sister Moire.

Deeply regretted by his brother Donal, Sisters in law Mairead and Noleen, Brother in law Tom, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O Dwyers Funeral Parlour, Kickham St, Carrick on Suir on Saturday from 5pm to 6.30pm.

Removal on Monday morning to St Nicholas Church for funeral mass at 10.30am.

Burial after in St Mary’s cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on: https://churchmedia.ie/st-nicholas-catholic-church-carrick-on-suir/