Cashel Without Water Due to Treatment Plant Fault

Cashel has been without water today after a fault at the treatment plant in Springmount.

Thousands of homes and businesses in the town and surrounding areas have been affected

Uisce Eireann has had crews working on site since this morning and says that supply should be returning to most areas by now.

But they are warning that customers on higher ground may have to wait longer for normal supply to be restored.

Cllr Declan Burgess is running for re-election in the Cashel Tipperary area.

He says Uisce Eireann need to improve their staffing numbers in the area and their overall policies of how they communicate with local representatives, and local communities:

“Staffing issues on the ground are a huge concern. We have constantly issues when it comes to water outages. Today we have a significant outage in Cashel town, yesterday we had a significant outage in New Inn and Golden and also Knockavilla. It’s huge but I think Usice Eireann have a lot of work to do when it comes to their communication and I would like to see their strategy on that.”