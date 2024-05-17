Gardai Investigate Vandalism at Heywood Road Site

Gardai in Clonmel are investigating damage that was caused to a number of vehicles overnight at the site earmarked to house refugees.

It’s understood the damage caused to the vehicles was extensive.

Gardai in Clonmel say that the damage was caused at approximately 11.40 last night and a number of vehicles were targeted.

The site has been subject to protests in recent weeks following the news that it will house 82 modular units that will accommodate refugees.

Gardai were made aware of the vandalism as a result of a 999 call last night.

The scene at the Heywood Road was sealed off for a time today to allow a technical examination of the site.

No arrests have yet been made but Gardai are appealing for anyone with CCTV or Dashcam footage taken in the area at around 11.30 last night to contact them at Clonmel Garda station on 052 6177640