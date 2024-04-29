Tipp man told he is likely to face jail for sexual abuse

A Tipperary man has been told he is likely facing a custodial sentence after being convicted of the sexual abuse of six young men almost 30 years ago.

Gerard O’Brien of Old School House, Slievenamon Road, Thurles was found guilty last December at the Central Criminal Court of one count of attempted anal rape and eight counts of sexual assault in relation to six victims.

The offences occurred at locations in Dublin between March 1991 and November 1997.

O’Brien was a teacher at a Dublin secondary school at the time. The victims-four of whom were his students or former students- were then aged between 17 and 24.

Mr Justice Alexander Owens today said his provisional view is that he will impose a custodial sentence when he finalises the case on May 29th next.

O’Brien was born with a rare congenital condition, Phocomelia, a side effect of the drug Thalidomide.

Justice Owens asked for a report from the Irish Prison Services in relation to the facilities that would be available to O’Brien and remanded him on continuing bail until the next date.

O’Brien pleaded not guilty to all the allegations. He resigned as a Circuit Court judge in January, having been appointed to the position in 2015.

The 59 year old also served as a member of Thurles Town Council and was state solicitor for North Tipperary.