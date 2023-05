The Tipperary senior hurling team has suffered a major injury blow.

Star forward and free taker Jason Forde has been ruled out for the remainder of the Munster senior hurling championship.

The Silvermines club man went off injured in the first half of Tipp’s draw with Cork last weekend.

The 29-year-old is set to be out of action for 4 weeks, meaning he will miss Tipperary’s games against Limerick and Waterford.