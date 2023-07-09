Half-time turning point: Denis Kelly reflects on securing an All-Ireland senior camogie semi-final place

Tipperary has qualified for the All-Ireland senior camogie semifinals.

Denis Kelly’s team travelled to Croke Park yesterday afternoon to face Antrim in their quarterfinal encounter.

The Premier defeated the Saffron’s with a score of 3-23 to 0-6.

With their opponent still to be determined, Tipp will play in the semifinals on Saturday, July 22.

Manager Denis Kelly claims that the second half was the turning point for his team.

“We’re happy with the results. First half, we weren’t overly happy going in at halftime; we were stuttering a little bit. But in that second half, we really kicked on a gear, and we’re delighted to get the win and into the semi-final. It’ll be interesting to see how the draw goes, but at least we’re in that semi-final now; there are only five teams left, and we’re one of those, and we’re happy with that.

“We knew the girls weren’t probably playing to their potential; we weren’t working hard enough. We tweaked a few little things at halftime – a few postional changes -and drove it on then. That goal opened things up, and we never looked back from there.