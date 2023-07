Éire Óg Annacarty are the West Senior Football Champions 2023.

Éire Óg Annacarty took on Rockwell Rovers in this year’s decider in Dundrum.

Annacarty had received a bye to the final, while Rockwell saw off Arravale Rovers by two points in their semi-final clash to progress to yesterday’s final.

With a goal from Dinny Crosse, they beat Rockwell Rovers on a scoreline of 1-6 to 0-6.