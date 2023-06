There was double success for Tipperary Camogie in yesterday’s double header.

In the early game, the junior camogie team got their All-Ireland campaign underway by welcoming Wicklow to the County Camogie Grounds at The Ragg.

David Sullivan’s side beat the Garden County 5-17 to 2-3.

Following the junior team’s success, the senior camogie team took on Dublin in their campaign opener, beating the capital 2-19 to 1-6.

Denis Kelly’s side will next play Wexford on June 24th.