Devane reflects on exceptional performance at All-Ireland Senior Camogie Quarterfinal

Tipp Senior Camogie Team’s Cait Devane has reflected on her exceptional performance in Croke Park at the weekend.

Devane was named Player of the Match following Tipp’s commanding win over Antrim in their All-Ireland Quarterfinal clash on Saturday.

Devane was responsible for 2-06 of the Premier’s winning score of 3-23 in comparison to Anrtim’s 6 points.

One of her goals was the turning point in what was a very close first half between the Premier and the Saffrons.

Speaking with Stephen Gleeson after the game, she said their success is based on team effort.

“The hard work had been done out on the field. Caoimhe ran in, there was a couple of passes, and I found myself in the right spot. She gave me a beautiful pass and, to be honest, I was so close to the goals, my first inkling was to just swing at it, and lucky enough, I got a good connection. It doesn’t always come off, and we’ll take it when it does, so yeah, it was a nice one.

“Competition for places is absolutely outrageous at the minute. Denis and the lads are keeping us all on our toes, and that’s the way it should be. You’re never going to finish a match with the same 15 you started with, and the bench has been massive for us this year when needed. Yet again today, it was great to see girls get meaningful game-time into them because, who knows, in two weeks time they might be needed.”