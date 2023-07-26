Clubs across Tipp prepare for beginning of county hurling championships this weekend

Clubs across Tipperary are in preparation for the beginning of the county hurling championships this weekend.

At the senior grade, many are looking at group 4 as the ‘group of death’ with Thurles Sarsfields, Borrisileigh, Clonoulty-Rossmore and Kiladangan all battling it out for qualification.

Sarsfields and Clonoulty/Rossmore both have the safety net of a preliminary quarter-final following their respective divisional victories.

Kiladangan begin their campaign this Sunday against Sarsfields in Semple Stadium and it’s a tie that Kiladangan’s Alan Flynn is looking forward to.

“To be honest with you we are happy enough with the group.

“You’re going in to a match every day knowing that you have to perform and if you don’t perform you don’t get out of your group and I think it really tests how well you’re going.

“I don’t think there’s anywhere you’d want to start other than playing Thurles Sarsfields in Semple Stadium.

“We played them a couple of years ago and they bet us by a point and it was a serious game of hurling.

“We are two hurling teams so I think it should bring out the best in both of us.”

We'll have live commentary of Thurles Sarsfields vs Kiladangan here on Tipp FM on Sunday at 1.30pm.